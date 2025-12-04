Farmers must be encouraged to adopt modern technologies, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that keeping in view the changing times and shrinking agricultural land, the Agriculture Department should encourage farmers to adopt modern technologies.

He said the department must accelerate its efforts toward future readiness by understanding emerging technological needs, changes and challenges.

The Agriculture Department should encourage farmers to adopt modern technologies such as vertical farming, the CM said.

The chief minister, who was chairing a review meeting of the 'Department of Future' here, said that various schemes being implemented by the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments should be assessed to identify the challenges likely to emerge over the next decade.

He stressed that the departments must work with a clear vision and well-planned strategies throughout the year, keeping future requirements in focus.

Saini said that efforts must be made to introduce technology that prevents farmers from burning crop residue.

He also emphasised that the Agriculture Department and the Department of Future should jointly develop solutions that discourage stubble burning and make the removal of crop residue from fields easier.

Similarly, to ensure adherence to prescribed moisture standards in produce, he suggested that consultations should be held with relevant industries so that machine/combine-harvested crops adhere to the required moisture levels, he said.

Saini, according to an official statement, further said that with rapidly improving connectivity across the state, the India International Horticulture Market being developed in Ganaur is likely to witness considerable pressure in the coming years.

To address this effectively, he said the department should prepare a long-term plan spanning 10 to 20 years.

He added that Haryana's future readiness should focus on guiding farmers toward crops that will be in global demand and where Haryana has a competitive advantage.

He said that all departments should work towards strengthening the use of AI and digital governance as part of their long-term planning.

Amneet P Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Future; Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar; Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Pankaj Agarwal; and Commissioner and Secretary of Finance Department Mohammed Shayin, were among the senior officials present in the meeting.

