Left Menu

Tajikistan rations power as dry autumn hits hydroelectric plants

Tajikistan has imposed restrictions on energy consumption, including for some industrial users, because of low water levels at hydroelectric power plants, authorities in the Central Asian country announced this week.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 02-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 19:27 IST
Tajikistan rations power as dry autumn hits hydroelectric plants
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Tajikistan has imposed restrictions on energy consumption, including for some industrial users, because of low water levels at hydroelectric power plants, authorities in the Central Asian country announced this week. The economy ministry told Reuters that electricity consumers representing almost 20% of Tajikistan's GDP would be affected.

Most street lights will be turned off, and power supplies to public sector institutions will be switched off outside working hours. Tajikistan, the poorest of the Soviet Union's successor states, with a population of nearly 11 million, faces power shortages most years.

But an unusually warm and dry autumn in Central Asia has left water levels in the region's hydroelectric plants dangerously low. Authorities in neighbouring Kyrgyzstan have imposed similar limits on power usage, turning streets lights off and ordering restaurants and bars in the capital, Bishkek, to close at night.

The reservoir at Tajikistan's Nurek Hydroelectric Power Station, which generates 70% of its electricity, is 3.5 metres (11.5 feet) below its level for the same period in 2024. Tajikistan's energy ministry told Reuters that it is seeking to import electricity from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Last Friday, worshippers at the main mosques in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, as well as in Tashkent, the capital of neighbouring Uzbekistan, held prayers asking for rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-The AI frenzy is driving a new global supply chain crisis

INSIGHT-The AI frenzy is driving a new global supply chain crisis

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Search for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

UPDATE 1-Search for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

 Global
3
Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

 Global
4
Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025