BRIEF-Trump To Ease Mileage Rules In Bid To Curb Rising Car Prices - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:22 IST
Dec 2 (Reuters) -

* TRUMP TO EASE MILEAGE RULES IN BID TO CURB RISING CAR PRICES - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://tinyurl.com/yyyp6wsv

