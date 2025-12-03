Victims' families plan to file wrongful death lawsuit in UPS cargo jet crash
Reuters
Families of the victims of a UPS cargo jet crash plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday, according to one of the law firms representing the victims.
The UPS MD-11 cargo jet crashed immediately after taking off in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 4, killing 14 people.
