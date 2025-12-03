Argentina's Santa Fe province to issue up to $1 bln in bonds in US, source says

Argentina's Santa Fe province will place bonds in the United States this week worth up to $1 billion, a source in Santa Fe's economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"Talks with investors began on Monday and the bonds will be issued on Thursday," the source told Reuters, adding that the rate and amount to be borrowed will be determined when the bonds begin trading.

Market sources estimate that the bond will have a maturity of between seven and a half and nine years.

