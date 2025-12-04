Left Menu

Farmers make off with 40 urea bags from truck in MP's Tikamgarh; police probe on

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:05 IST
A group of farmers, including women, allegedly took away 30 to 40 bags of urea from a truck parked in the premises of an agricultural produce market in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Thursday amid shortage of fertilisers, officials said.

Police have launched a probe into the incident which took place at Jatara Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, they said.

Madhya Pradesh has been facing urea shortage and has witnessed protests by farmers over the issue in recent times.

Jatara cooperative committee manager Ramkumar Soni told PTI that the exact number of farmers involved in the loot could not be ascertained, and the stolen bags have not been recovered yet.

However, police were investigating the incident and trying to trace the stolen bags and the farmers involved in the loot, he stated.

Jatara police station in-charge Ravi Bhushan Pathak said Soni submitted a written complaint based on which police were carrying out the investigation.

He asserted action would be taken against those found involved in the urea loot.

