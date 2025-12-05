Left Menu

US approves potential $2.68 billion sale of air strike weapons to Canada

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-12-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 01:40 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of air strike weapons and related equipment to Canada for an estimated cost of $2.68 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The principal contractors for the sale will be Boeing Co and RTX Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.

