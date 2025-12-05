US approves potential $2.68 billion sale of air strike weapons to Canada
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of air strike weapons and related equipment to Canada for an estimated cost of $2.68 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The principal contractors for the sale will be Boeing Co and RTX Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.
