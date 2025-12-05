Venezuela asks lawmakers to approve 2026 budget of $19.9 billion
Venezuela's vice president Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday presented the government's 2026 budget proposal to the national assembly, urging lawmakers to approve spending of some $19.9 billion.
Nearly 78% of the funding will be spent on social programs, Rodriguez added.
