IndiGo's Operational Turmoil: Government Steps In to Stabilize Air Travel

Following a recent operational crisis at IndiGo, the government has intervened to address passenger concerns. Full refunds for PNR cancellations and luggage deliveries are underway. IndiGo's operations are nearing normalcy, and the Civil Aviation Ministry continues to oversee the resolution and ensure compliance with stringent regulations and safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:29 IST
Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of the recent operational disruption at IndiGo, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha confirmed that substantial efforts have been made to alleviate passenger concerns. Sinha assured that complete refunds for PNR cancellations have been processed as the situation gradually returns to normal.

Sinha, who visited Delhi airport to review baggage operations, reported that 90% of luggage has been dispatched to respective addresses. He emphasized that the remaining baggage would be delivered within the next 24 hours. Sinha noted that IndiGo's flight operations have nearly normalized with over 1,800 flights conducted in a day.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, addressing the disruptions, pinpointed internal crew rostering and operational planning as underlying issues. He highlighted the government's commitment to safety and its willingness to impose strict actions against non-adherences to Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs). Furthermore, responses to an inquiry into software-related issues are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

