Argentina Slashes Export Taxes to Bolster Grain Sector

Argentina's government announced a reduction in export taxes on grains, including soybeans and corn, to support the crucial farming sector.

The Economy Minister Luis Caputo revealed that the tax on soybean exports would drop to 24% from 26%, and on soybean byproducts to 22.5% from 24.5% in a recent post. This aligns with President Javier Milei's campaign promise to gradually reduce taxes, avoiding a sharp decline in tax revenue.

These measures, set to be published in the Official Gazette soon, have been welcomed by agricultural leaders as a step towards improved sector profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)