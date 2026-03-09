Left Menu

First Quantum Minerals Bets Big on Argentina's Taca-Taca Copper Project

First Quantum Minerals is set to invest $5.25 billion in the Taca-Taca copper project in Argentina, as announced by foreign minister Pablo Quirno. The venture is expected to create 6,000 jobs. The company is also exploring Argentina's RIGI investment incentive scheme to support the project.

First Quantum Minerals has announced a substantial investment of $5.25 billion in Argentina's Taca-Taca copper project, as revealed by the country's foreign minister, Pablo Quirno, on social media. The announcement came after his meeting with the company's CEO, Tristan Pascall.

The project is expected to generate 4,000 jobs during its construction phase and an additional 2,000 once it becomes operational, highlighting the significant economic impact anticipated. Based in Canada, First Quantum is gearing up to apply for the Argentine government's RIGI investment incentive scheme to further bolster the project.

This move signals a strong commitment from First Quantum to expand its operations in Argentina and capitalize on the nation's rich mineral resources, potentially offering substantial economic benefits to the region.

