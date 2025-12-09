Left Menu

Sitharaman and Temasek Explore New Investment Avenues in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Temasek chairman Teo Chee Hean to discuss investment opportunities in India. Temasek, a Singapore-based global investment firm, aims to expand its $50 billion exposure in India, focusing on financial services, technology, and renewable energy, among others.

Sitharaman and Temasek Explore New Investment Avenues in India
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held talks with Teo Chee Hean, chairman of Temasek, on Tuesday to explore potential investment opportunities in various sectors across India. The meeting took place during her visit, reflecting growing economic collaboration between India and Singapore. Notably, Temasek, a globally recognized investment company based in Singapore with a portfolio worth SGD 434 billion, has shown keen interest in ramping up its presence in the fast-developing Indian market.

Hean, who serves as a senior advisor in the office of Singapore's Prime Minister, commended the Indian government's reform initiatives implemented over the past decade. In an expression of mutual strategic interest, the discussions centered on exploring substantial investments across the length and breadth of India, as stated by a finance ministry post on the social media platform X.

Presently, Temasek's cumulative investment in India amounts to around USD 50 billion, with plans to further increase its footprint in the region. The company aims to identify and capitalize on win-win investment opportunities over the coming years, concentrating on sectors such as financial services, consumer markets, healthcare innovation, technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy, among others, signaling a promising future for Indo-Singapore economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

