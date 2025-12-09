Left Menu

Kyiv Power Crisis: Half of Residents in Darkness

Approximately 50% of Kyiv's residents are without electricity following Russian attacks on the power infrastructure. The Ukrainian energy ministry reported the severe situation, indicating a dire impact on the capital’s power system.

Kyiv Power Crisis: Half of Residents in Darkness
Amidst ongoing conflict, Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, is grappling with significant power outages, affecting roughly half of its residents. The Ukrainian energy ministry disclosed on Tuesday that Russian assaults have severely impacted the power system, leaving many without electricity.

"The situation in Kyiv remains one of the most difficult," officials stated on the Telegram messaging platform. The ministry highlighted that up to 50% of the city's consumers are currently experiencing power shortages.

This development marks a severe disruption in essential services, complicating daily life for Kyiv's inhabitants and highlighting the continuing challenges faced by Ukraine amid the geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

