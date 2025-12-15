Yemen's main separatist group says it launched military operation in Abyan
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council, said they have launched a military operation in southern Abyan province.
The STC has recently claimed broad control of Southern Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Southern Yemen
- Abyan province