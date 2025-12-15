Left Menu

India's Nuclear Sector Set for Major Overhaul with New Bill

A new bill aims to reform India's civil nuclear sector, inviting private participation and establishing a new liability regime. Known as the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, it seeks to repeal previous acts and enhance nuclear energy use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:38 IST
India's Nuclear Sector Set for Major Overhaul with New Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised for a significant transformation in its civil nuclear sector with the introduction of a new bill aimed at overhauling existing laws. The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, seeks to repeal outdated legislations and pave the way for private participation.

According to Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, the bill introduces a practical liability framework for nuclear damage and affords statutory recognition to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. The proposed legislation establishes operator liability, barring specific exemptions such as grave natural disasters or acts of terrorism.

With this bill, the government aims to increase the share of nuclear energy in India's energy mix, support innovation, and ensure compliance with international safety and liability standards. A new Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council will be set up to resolve disputes within this framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025