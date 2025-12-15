India's Nuclear Sector Set for Major Overhaul with New Bill

India is poised for a significant transformation in its civil nuclear sector with the introduction of a new bill aimed at overhauling existing laws. The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, seeks to repeal outdated legislations and pave the way for private participation.

According to Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, the bill introduces a practical liability framework for nuclear damage and affords statutory recognition to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. The proposed legislation establishes operator liability, barring specific exemptions such as grave natural disasters or acts of terrorism.

With this bill, the government aims to increase the share of nuclear energy in India's energy mix, support innovation, and ensure compliance with international safety and liability standards. A new Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council will be set up to resolve disputes within this framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)