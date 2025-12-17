Sebi Revamps Mutual Fund and Stock Broking Regulations: A Balanced Approach

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced substantial adjustments to mutual fund regulations, emphasizing a balanced approach to expense ratios and exit loads. These amendments aim to address the concerns of asset management companies while safeguarding investors' interests.

Sebi introduced the Base Expense Ratio (BER), excluding taxes and levies such as security transaction tax and GST, marking a shift from the Total Expense Ratio (TER). The plan still incorporates TER, which aggregates BER, brokerage, and regulatory levies. New brokerage caps were set, and additional exit load measures were phased out.

Further streamlining efforts include simplifying investor processes and boosting retail participation in bond markets. Enhanced guidelines for market disclosures and frameworks for high-value debt entities were also introduced, along with efforts to extend credit ratings across diverse financial instruments, aiming for broader market development.

