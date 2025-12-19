Left Menu

House Approves Controversial SPEED Act Reforming Permit Processes

The U.S. House passed the SPEED Act, aimed at accelerating permits for energy infrastructure, aligning with Trump's agenda but facing opposition from Democrats and conservationists. The bill's approval, despite concerns, marks a significant change in the National Environmental Policy Act, leading to diverse industry and environmental reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 02:30 IST
House Approves Controversial SPEED Act Reforming Permit Processes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved contentious legislation on Thursday, known as the SPEED Act, designed to streamline environmental reviews and expedite permits for significant energy infrastructure projects. The bill aligns with President Trump's energy-boosting agenda but clashes with conservationist views due to perceived risks to air and water standards.

Despite opposition primarily from Senate Democrats, who argue the act neglects clean energy benefits, the legislation passed with 11 Democratic House votes. Energy industry proponents celebrated the bill's passage, emphasizing it as the first substantial reform of the National Environmental Policy Act in years.

Anne Bradbury, CEO of the AXPC, hailed the vote as a pivotal correction to America's permitting issues. In contrast, environmental advocates warn the act neglects scientific input and public welfare, potentially harming essential clean air and water resources, urging Senate denial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

