Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's Landmark Stake in Shriram Finance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc acquires a 20% minority stake in Shriram Finance Ltd for approximately USD 4.4 billion, marking a significant cross-border investment in India's financial sector. The investment aims to enhance SFL's capital and accelerate growth while leveraging MUFG's global expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, shares of Shriram Finance Ltd surged nearly 4% following Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's announcement of acquiring a 20% minority stake for Rs 39,618 crore, approximately USD 4.4 billion.

The transaction marks the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector, reinforcing confidence in its growth potential. The deal will fortify Shriram Finance's capital base and propel its growth trajectory, as stated by the company.

The partnership is set to enhance synergies in technology, innovation, and customer engagement, ensuring sustainable growth and improving access to low-cost liabilities. It awaits shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

