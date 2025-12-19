Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's Landmark Stake in Shriram Finance

In a significant move, shares of Shriram Finance Ltd surged nearly 4% following Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's announcement of acquiring a 20% minority stake for Rs 39,618 crore, approximately USD 4.4 billion.

The transaction marks the largest cross-border investment in India's financial sector, reinforcing confidence in its growth potential. The deal will fortify Shriram Finance's capital base and propel its growth trajectory, as stated by the company.

The partnership is set to enhance synergies in technology, innovation, and customer engagement, ensuring sustainable growth and improving access to low-cost liabilities. It awaits shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

