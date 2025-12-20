Left Menu

Justice Sought After Viral Assault Video Shakes Community

Four individuals have been detained for allegedly assaulting a differently-abled boy in a residential school. The incident was revealed through viral videos, leading to legal actions under the Juvenile Justice Act. Authorities are investigating the school's staff and seeking legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:28 IST
Justice Sought After Viral Assault Video Shakes Community
Four individuals were apprehended on Saturday in connection with a disturbing incident involving the assault of a differently-abled boy. The incident came to light after videos of the attack went viral, prompting a police investigation.

The footage depicts a harrowing scene where the boy was physically assaulted with a belt and pipe at a city-based residential school for differently-abled children. The videos were shared with the 16-year-old's parents by a former school worker, sparking public outrage.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal confirmed that the school is managed by a husband-and-wife team seen in the videos. Based on a complaint filed by the boy's parents, an FIR was registered, leading to the detention of the couple and two caretakers. The investigation continues with the involvement of relevant child protection authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

