Left Menu

CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Convention Centre, Highlights Unity and Electoral Vigilance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Saral Thakkar Convention Centre in Tirunelveli, emphasizing the importance of unity and vigilance. He extended Christmas wishes, promoted peaceful coexistence, and criticized the central government for its treatment of minorities, urging citizens to be vigilant during electoral revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:55 IST
CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Convention Centre, Highlights Unity and Electoral Vigilance
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Saral Thakkar Convention Centre in Tirunelveli, a project by the Church of South India (CSI) Tirunelveli Diocese, on Saturday. In his address, Stalin extended Christmas greetings, urging citizens to uphold humanity's greatness during the festive season.

"My Christmas greetings are extended not just to you, but to all Christians across Tamil Nadu," Stalin remarked, appreciating the inclusive nature of the festival. He emphasized Christmas as a beacon of hope that transcends religious boundaries, advocating for love to defeat hatred. "It is our duty to nurture a society defined by love and peace," he added.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's unique spirit of brotherhood, he noted the mutual support among communities during various religious celebrations. Stalin critiqued the BJP-led central government's approach towards minorities, urging vigilance in maintaining electoral rights during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The recent draft of electoral rolls marked significant changes, with 97.37 lakh voters removed for various reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025