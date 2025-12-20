CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Convention Centre, Highlights Unity and Electoral Vigilance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Saral Thakkar Convention Centre in Tirunelveli, a project by the Church of South India (CSI) Tirunelveli Diocese, on Saturday. In his address, Stalin extended Christmas greetings, urging citizens to uphold humanity's greatness during the festive season.

"My Christmas greetings are extended not just to you, but to all Christians across Tamil Nadu," Stalin remarked, appreciating the inclusive nature of the festival. He emphasized Christmas as a beacon of hope that transcends religious boundaries, advocating for love to defeat hatred. "It is our duty to nurture a society defined by love and peace," he added.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's unique spirit of brotherhood, he noted the mutual support among communities during various religious celebrations. Stalin critiqued the BJP-led central government's approach towards minorities, urging vigilance in maintaining electoral rights during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The recent draft of electoral rolls marked significant changes, with 97.37 lakh voters removed for various reasons.

