Left Menu

Mubadala's Strategic Investment: A 300 Million Euro Boost in Rezolv Energy

UAE's Mubadala has announced a significant investment of 300 million euros in Rezolv Energy, in partnership with Actis. This strategic move highlights Mubadala's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and reinforces its position in the global energy sector, according to the UAE's state news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:39 IST
Mubadala's Strategic Investment: A 300 Million Euro Boost in Rezolv Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala is making headlines with a noteworthy 300 million euro investment in Rezolv Energy, in collaboration with Actis, a private equity firm.

This strategic initiative underscores Mubadala's goal to enrich its renewable energy assets, highlighting the company's forward-thinking approach in the industry.

The deal, as reported by the UAE state news agency, signifies a calculated expansion in the burgeoning global energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025