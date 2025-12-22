Left Menu

Local Manufacturing Boost: India Optel Partners with Safran

India Optel Limited (IOL) has signed an agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense to locally manufacture two combat-proven systems: the SIGMA 30N Inertial Navigation System and CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight. This collaboration aims to enhance India's defence manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its military readiness.

Updated: 22-12-2025 18:31 IST
India Optel Limited, a leading defence public sector unit, has entered into a partnership with Safran Electronics & Defense to facilitate local production of two advanced systems crucial for military operations. The deal was formalized in the presence of high-profile defence officials.

The agreement focuses on the transfer of production for the SIGMA 30N Digital Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation System and the CM3-MR Direct Firing Sight. These technologies are significant for artillery guns, air defence systems, and anti-drone capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency for the Indian Army.

This strategic move not only underscores the growing collaboration between IOL and Safran but also marks a significant step towards bolstering India's defence production ecosystem, affirming the commitment to support high-precision military equipment domestically.

