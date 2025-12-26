Kashi Vishwanath Temple bans VIP Darshan to manage expected surge in devotees during New Year

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has suspended VIP darshan from December 24 to manage the large crowds during the New Year. Speaking to ANI, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said the Temple Trust decided to suspend VIP darshan from December 24 due to expected increases in the number of devotees.

" It has been noticed that the crowd increases during the end and beginning of the New Year, and it has already begun increasing since yesterday," said Mishra. "On December 24, 2025, the temple trust decided that it would not be possible to provide any special facilities, implement any protocol, or grant any special access for darshan.", he stated.

He further elaborated on the normal darshan process, which will be available to all devotees. "So, the general instruction is that it will not be possible to provide any special facilities during peak hours. Regular darshan, which we call "jhanki darshan", is available for all devotees. It is the same process for every visitor."

This move aims to ensure a smooth experience for the influx of pilgrims. Mishra indicated a potential revisit to VIP facilities once crowds subside. "Therefore, it has been decided to postpone this (VIP Darshan) for the time being, and once the crowds subside and the number of devotees returns to normal, we will consider what facilities can be provided.", the CEO stated.

When asked about the number of devotees in the previous year, he said it was around 5-8 lakh. He mentioned that the same rush is expected this year for the New Year as well. He noted that there could be an exception this year, as they have seen a decrease in visitors after Mahakumbh, with around a 40% decline in devotees.

He said the ban was implemented to ensure the safety and security of every worshipper and that visiting the temple is a matter of belief, not ego, so they appealed to everyone to respect this decision. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous temples in Varanasi, visited by people from around the world for its spiritual significance. It was built in 1780 by the Maratha Monarch, Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)