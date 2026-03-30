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Madhya Pradesh-Varanasi Handicraft Conference to Boost Regional Collaboration in 2026

The 'MP-UP Sahyog Sammelan 2026' in Varanasi aims to enhance cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The conference will focus on promoting handicrafts, ODOP products, tourism, and MSMEs, offering a platform for these sectors to reach national and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh-Varanasi Handicraft Conference to Boost Regional Collaboration in 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming 'MP-UP Sahyog Sammelan 2026' in Varanasi is set to be a pivotal event aimed at enhancing inter-state cooperation, according to an official statement by the UP government. Slated for next Tuesday, the gathering seeks to establish robust connections across multiple sectors including handicrafts, tourism, and MSMEs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has formally extended an invitation to Rakesh Sachan, UP's Minister for MSME, Khadi & Village Industries, through a letter underscoring the event's objectives. The conference stands as a significant opportunity for both states to benefit mutually by leveraging their individual strengths.

With a focus on bridging ODOP products and GI-tagged crafts to broader markets, the event underscores the importance of building common platforms that cater to domestic and international interests. Officials believe this collaborative push could also amplify tourism between the two regions, marking a milestone in state-level partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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