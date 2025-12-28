Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy and Trump Confront Russia's Rigid Demands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet in Florida to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, facing disagreements over territory and other key issues. Moscow's recent advances compound the pressure on Kyiv, with the fate of the Donbas region a contentious point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Florida on Sunday to formulate a plan to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Key challenges include differences over major issues like territorial concessions as Russian air raids intensify against Ukrainian cities.

Recent Russian missile and drone attacks have added strain to Kyiv, targeting the capital and various regions, disrupting power and heating. Zelenskiy, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, indicated these assaults were a reaction to U.S. peace efforts, signaling the weekend summit's high stakes.

Moscow has pressed for Ukraine to cede all of the Donbas region, a demand Kyiv resists. While highlights of the proposed 20-point plan include discussions on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, territorial agreements remain unresolved, posing a crucial sticking point in diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

