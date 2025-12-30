Left Menu

Revamping Math Education: NCERT Textbook Credits Ancient Indian Roots

The NCERT Class 8 math textbook reintroduces the Pythagorean Theorem as the Baudhayana-Pythagoras Theorem, honoring ancient Indian mathematician Baudhayana. This transformation aims to blend historical context with traditional teaching, offering students a deeper understanding and appreciation of geometry, arithmetic, and nature-inspired patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:42 IST
Baudhayana-Pythagoras' theorem introduced in Class 8 NCERT maths textbook (Photo/NCERT Book) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NCERT's latest Class 8 mathematics textbook introduces a groundbreaking shift in the way the Pythagorean Theorem is taught, now recognized as the Baudhayana-Pythagoras Theorem. This adjustment credits ancient Indian mathematician Baudhayana, who predates Greek philosopher Pythagoras by two centuries, as the theorem's original author.

The book, 'Ganita Prakash,' utilizes Baudhayana's Sulba Sutra to present the theorem in a practical context, using geometrical constructions to engage students. This approach reflects NCERT's broader goal of moving beyond rote learning by linking mathematical concepts with historical references and real-life examples.

Extending its innovative teaching methods, the textbook also introduces students to percentages and fractals, drawing insights from historical texts like Kautilya's Arthashastra. By embedding mathematical ideas in daily experiences and nature's patterns, the book strives to cultivate a balance between intuition and rigorous understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

