KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy recently announced that it has received the necessary regulatory approval to connect a total of 32.40 megawatts of solar and hybrid projects to the primary electricity grid.

The company revealed that these projects have been developed specifically for clients of its subsidiary, marking a significant advancement in its clean energy initiatives.

The regulatory approval, known as charging or energization approval, allows a renewable energy project to connect to the main grid after meeting all required criteria and has been issued in the name of the respective clients.