KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy has received approval to connect 32.40 megawatts of solar and hybrid projects to the main electricity grid. These projects were developed for clients of its subsidiary and mark an important step in renewable energy expansion, having passed all necessary regulatory checks.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:33 IST
  India
  • India

KPI Green Energy recently announced that it has received the necessary regulatory approval to connect a total of 32.40 megawatts of solar and hybrid projects to the primary electricity grid.

The company revealed that these projects have been developed specifically for clients of its subsidiary, marking a significant advancement in its clean energy initiatives.

The regulatory approval, known as charging or energization approval, allows a renewable energy project to connect to the main grid after meeting all required criteria and has been issued in the name of the respective clients.

