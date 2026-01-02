Heroic Start to the New Year: Indian Army's Blood Donation and Border Vigilance

On New Year's Eve, soldiers of the Indian Army's RR10 Regiment showcased their dedication to public welfare by donating blood at a camp in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. The event highlighted the Army's ongoing commitment to community service and was attended by a large number of Army personnel who volunteered for this noble cause.

Lt Col Spray Chinakhan emphasized the importance of the initiative, reiterating the Army's dedication to putting the nation's interests first. 'By organizing this blood donation camp, we aim to assist those in need and set a humanitarian precedent for the New Year,' he said.

Dr. Abdul Gafoor, the Block Medical Officer, praised the Army's efforts, encouraging civil society to follow suit in donating blood to save more lives. The local authorities and residents lauded the Army's community service even as it balances its operational duties.

Meanwhile, to ensure peace in the region, Army troops are conducting continuous security operations in Doda's challenging terrains, navigating frozen forests and hidden mountain caves. These measures are part of the Army's efforts to root out potential threats in the harsh winter conditions.

Despite severe weather and treacherous landscapes, the Indian Army remains steadfast in its mission to neutralize terrorist threats and maintain regional stability. Their efforts are a testament to their courage and commitment, even amid freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, further extending their operations into higher altitudes and snow-covered areas to counter Pakistani infiltration attempts.