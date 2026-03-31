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TSA Workforce Returns: Security Operations Back on Track

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported a significant drop in absenteeism among its 50,000 security officers after they received their paychecks. The absence rate fell to 8.6% from 12.4% previously. This improvement led to normal airport operations resuming at major hubs previously affected by staffing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:42 IST
TSA Workforce Returns: Security Operations Back on Track
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Absenteeism among the nation's 50,000 TSA security officers fell sharply on Monday once they received overdue paychecks.

The Homeland Security Department reported a reduced absence rate of 8.6%, down from 12.4% last Friday. Significant absences were reported in Atlanta at 29% and around 20% in Houston, Baltimore, New Orleans, New York JFK, and Philadelphia airports.

This reduction in absences has led to operations at major airports returning to normal, alleviating the multi-hour lines seen previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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