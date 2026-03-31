TSA Workforce Returns: Security Operations Back on Track

Absenteeism among the nation's 50,000 TSA security officers fell sharply on Monday once they received overdue paychecks.

The Homeland Security Department reported a reduced absence rate of 8.6%, down from 12.4% last Friday. Significant absences were reported in Atlanta at 29% and around 20% in Houston, Baltimore, New Orleans, New York JFK, and Philadelphia airports.

This reduction in absences has led to operations at major airports returning to normal, alleviating the multi-hour lines seen previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)