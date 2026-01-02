Heroic Ride: Cab Driver Helps Deliver Baby Amidst Canadian Winter

On a frigid winter night in Calgary, Alberta, cab driver Hardeep Singh Toor found himself in an extraordinary situation: helping an expectant mother deliver her baby in the backseat of his taxi. The dramatic ride through sub-zero temperatures and slick road conditions made local headlines.

Toor, an Indian-origin taxi driver, answered a late-night dispatch call for an urgent hospital ride. Upon picking up the couple, he quickly realized the distress of the pregnant woman, sensing the urgency to reach the hospital without delay. With ambulance response times potentially slowed by the weather, Toor opted to drive the couple himself.

The tense 30-minute journey was marked by the mother's cries and the cabbie's determination to navigate wintery obstacles. Just moments from the Peter Lougheed Centre, the baby was born. Toor's focus never wavered as he arrived at the hospital where staff promptly assisted the newborn and mother, both reported to be in good health.

