Left Menu

Heroic Ride: Cab Driver Helps Deliver Baby Amidst Canadian Winter

Calgary taxi driver Hardeep Singh Toor became an unexpected hero when he safely transported a pregnant passenger in labor through harsh winter conditions to the hospital, where she gave birth in the cab. His quick thinking and determination ensured the wellbeing of the mother and baby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:17 IST
Heroic Ride: Cab Driver Helps Deliver Baby Amidst Canadian Winter
cab driver
  • Country:
  • Canada

On a frigid winter night in Calgary, Alberta, cab driver Hardeep Singh Toor found himself in an extraordinary situation: helping an expectant mother deliver her baby in the backseat of his taxi. The dramatic ride through sub-zero temperatures and slick road conditions made local headlines.

Toor, an Indian-origin taxi driver, answered a late-night dispatch call for an urgent hospital ride. Upon picking up the couple, he quickly realized the distress of the pregnant woman, sensing the urgency to reach the hospital without delay. With ambulance response times potentially slowed by the weather, Toor opted to drive the couple himself.

The tense 30-minute journey was marked by the mother's cries and the cabbie's determination to navigate wintery obstacles. Just moments from the Peter Lougheed Centre, the baby was born. Toor's focus never wavered as he arrived at the hospital where staff promptly assisted the newborn and mother, both reported to be in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

 India
2
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
3
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
4
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026