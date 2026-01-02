Left Menu

Boosting Exports: India's Massive Financial Stimulus

The Indian government unveils a Rs 7,295-crore export support package. This includes a Rs 5,181-crore interest subvention scheme and a Rs 2,114-crore collateral support to enhance exporters' credit access over six years. These initiatives aim to address trade finance issues and are part of a larger export promotion mission.

  • India

In a significant move to bolster India's export sector, the government declared a Rs 7,295-crore export support package on Friday. This financial boost includes a Rs 5,181-crore interest subvention scheme paired with a Rs 2,114-crore collateral support mechanism, both set to be implemented over six years from 2025 to 2031.

Ajay Bhadoo, an Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, emphasized that these funding initiatives target alleviating trade finance challenges faced by exporters. The interest subvention scheme will reduce credit costs for exporters both pre- and post-shipment. Part of a larger Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission, these measures aim to provide rupee export credit at competitive rates during turbulent global trade times.

Specific benefits for MSME exporters include subsidies ranging from 2.75% and credit guarantees for export-linked loans. Furthermore, revisions and refinements to these initiatives will follow a pilot phase, guided by feedback, with comprehensive guidelines to be released by RBI and DGFT soon.

