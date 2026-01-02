Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Blooming Tulip Campaign & Enhanced Transport Infrastructure

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a tulip cultivation drive and expanded the state's transport fleet. With 17 varieties of tulips introduced, 100 new buses were also inducted to ensure better connectivity. The initiatives aim to boost horticulture, tourism, and transport infrastructure in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:28 IST
Uttarakhand's Blooming Tulip Campaign & Enhanced Transport Infrastructure
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, launched an ambitious initiative to cultivate 17 distinct varieties of tulips at his official residence. Accompanied by family, Dhami planted 4,000 tulip bulbs, including exotic variants like Lake Purple and bi-color tulips. He directed the Horticulture Department to devise a strategy for commercial tulip production while exploring innovative floriculture and horticulture approaches.

In parallel, Dhami augmented Uttarakhand's transport system by inducting 100 new buses into the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation fleet. The buses, revealed during a New Year's event at the CM's Camp Office, are part of a broader push to enhance public transport with advanced technology. Additionally, 10 air-conditioned and two sleeper buses were introduced, along with the release of 'Anavarat,' a souvenir, and a road safety calendar.

Dhami underscored the criticality of a robust transport network in Uttarakhand's challenging terrain, stating the new initiatives would stimulate economic, social, and tourism activities by promoting reliable, safe, and affordable travel. The government remains focused on continual modernization of transport services, with senior officials and UTC members present to witness these developments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

AI-Generated Content Leads to Arrest in Bihar

 India
2
Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

Village Defence Groups Vigilant Amid Suspicious Activity in Doda

 India
3
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court

 India
4
Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

Honoring the Brave: 478 Police Personnel Awarded DGP's Commendation Medals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026