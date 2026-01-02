Uttarakhand's Blooming Tulip Campaign & Enhanced Transport Infrastructure

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, launched an ambitious initiative to cultivate 17 distinct varieties of tulips at his official residence. Accompanied by family, Dhami planted 4,000 tulip bulbs, including exotic variants like Lake Purple and bi-color tulips. He directed the Horticulture Department to devise a strategy for commercial tulip production while exploring innovative floriculture and horticulture approaches.

In parallel, Dhami augmented Uttarakhand's transport system by inducting 100 new buses into the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation fleet. The buses, revealed during a New Year's event at the CM's Camp Office, are part of a broader push to enhance public transport with advanced technology. Additionally, 10 air-conditioned and two sleeper buses were introduced, along with the release of 'Anavarat,' a souvenir, and a road safety calendar.

Dhami underscored the criticality of a robust transport network in Uttarakhand's challenging terrain, stating the new initiatives would stimulate economic, social, and tourism activities by promoting reliable, safe, and affordable travel. The government remains focused on continual modernization of transport services, with senior officials and UTC members present to witness these developments. (ANI)

