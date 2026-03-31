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Horticulture Hurdle: Himachal's Apple Dilemma Amid Global Competition

Himachal's horticulture sector faces challenges due to global competition. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi highlights the failures of high-density plantations and urges a protective policy for apple growers. Free trade agreements pose additional threats, reducing import duties and affecting livelihoods dependent on apple cultivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:23 IST
Horticulture Hurdle: Himachal's Apple Dilemma Amid Global Competition
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Himachal Pradesh's apple industry is under pressure to compete with international markets, including those from the US and New Zealand, where quality surpasses local produce. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi stressed the need for improvement to safeguard the sector.

During a state assembly discussion, Negi criticized the previous BJP administration's costly investments in high-density plantations, which failed to deliver results. He voiced concerns over free trade agreements (FTAs) that favor foreign producers while undermining local growers.

As FTAs with nations like the US reduce import duties on apples, local farmers fear economic setbacks. With many families relying on apple cultivation, calls for a protective policy reflect the urgency of addressing international trade challenges impacting Himachal's agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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