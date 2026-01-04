Concerns Mount for Indian Expatriates as US Captures Venezuelan Leader

Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed deep concern for Indian expatriates residing in Venezuela on Sunday, amidst heightened tensions following recent US military strikes in the capital. The leader emphasized that such geopolitical unrest inevitably raises serious concerns about the safety and security of Indians living abroad.

Khurshid stated, "Our foremost concern is the well-being of Indian expatriates present there. Such significant incidents causing instability prompt immediate apprehension regarding their safety. The government has acknowledged these concerns, and we urge it to take comprehensive measures to guarantee their security." He further asserted the importance of India's role in global affairs, urging more information from the government on the matter.

Adding to this, prominent Congress figures like Shashi Tharoor and Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized the recent US action, capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Tharoor argued that international law and UN protocols have been disregarded, commenting on social media that "the Law of the Jungle prevails today," reflecting a shift toward might over right.

The capture of Maduro followed a night-time US military operation, as announced by President Donald Trump, with subsequent charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. This operation marks a significant point in US-Venezuela relations, with notable challenges to international norms and geopolitical stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)