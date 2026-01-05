Rajesh Power Services Clinches Major Battery Storage Deal

Rajesh Power Services has announced a significant contract acquisition from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for a pioneering battery energy storage initiative.

The project involves constructing a 65 MW/130 MW standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Virpore, Gujarat, as per the company's disclosure to the exchange.

This energy storage system will enable 65 MW of battery energy to deliver power backup for two hours, achieving a cumulative output of 130 MW. Execution is scheduled within 18 months post the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement signing and requisite regulatory approvals.

