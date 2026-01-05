Left Menu

Rajesh Power Services Clinches Major Battery Storage Deal

Rajesh Power Services has won a contract from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited to develop a 65 MW/130 MW standalone Battery Energy Storage System in Gujarat. The project will provide up to two hours of power backup. Completion is expected within 18 months after finalizing agreements and approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:43 IST
Rajesh Power Services Clinches Major Battery Storage Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajesh Power Services has announced a significant contract acquisition from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for a pioneering battery energy storage initiative.

The project involves constructing a 65 MW/130 MW standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Virpore, Gujarat, as per the company's disclosure to the exchange.

This energy storage system will enable 65 MW of battery energy to deliver power backup for two hours, achieving a cumulative output of 130 MW. Execution is scheduled within 18 months post the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement signing and requisite regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Secret Turmoil: Taiwan Files Additional Indictments

Trade Secret Turmoil: Taiwan Files Additional Indictments

 Global
2

Sundaram Alterantes to Raise Rs 2,000 Crore Real Estate Fund

 India
3
Singapore's Aviation Soars: Changi Airport Hits Record 70 Million Passengers

Singapore's Aviation Soars: Changi Airport Hits Record 70 Million Passengers

 Singapore
4
High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026