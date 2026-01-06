Left Menu

CEO's Alleged Loan Fraud Unveiled: Waste-to-Energy Project Cast into Doubt

The Green Billions Limited CEO Prateek Kanakia was remanded in custody by the Enforcement Directorate over a Rs 50 crore loan fraud. The loan, intended for a waste-to-energy project, was allegedly diverted for personal use, leading to a money laundering investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:57 IST
CEO's Alleged Loan Fraud Unveiled: Waste-to-Energy Project Cast into Doubt
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate remands Prateek Kanakia, CEO of The Green Billions Limited, in custody until January 9. The move follows alleged fraud involving a Rs 50 crore loan from Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL).

Officials named Kanakia as the main suspect benefiting from the criminal proceeds, highlighting the need for further interrogation to trace the loan's misuse. The investigation's roots lie in a CBI case from September 2024, based on a complaint from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's vigilance authorities overseeing BECIL.

Allegations indicate Kanakia secured the loan for a Pune Waste-to-Energy project but instead funded a lavish lifestyle, ignoring loan conditions in connivance with BECIL staff. This oversight led to his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with claims of expenditure on luxury vehicles and high-end properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
2
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India
3
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
4
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026