Russia's Relentless Assault: Dark Days for Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

On Monday, Russia launched a series of five missile strikes targeting Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, causing significant damage to its energy facilities, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"This attack goes beyond hitting infrastructure; it's an assault on heating and water, aiming to disrupt everyday life," Terekhov stated on Telegram. The strikes left residents struggling as temperatures dipped below freezing, with electricity increasingly scarce.

Since November, Russia has escalated its large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, exacerbating power outages across the nation. Key regions like Kyiv and Odesa have endured severe disruptions, highlighting the pervasive impact of these aggressive actions.

