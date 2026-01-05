Blind Protesters Demand Action: Himachal Backlog Recruitments Stalled

The Himachal Pradesh Blind Persons Association staged a protest on Monday, blocking the Circular Road in Shimla outside the state secretariat. The demonstration aimed to highlight the state's failure to fulfill the association's long-standing demand for backlog recruitments in government departments.

The protest caused significant disruptions to traffic between Sanjauli and Shimla, sparking considerable congestion in the area. Slogans were raised against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his government for their alleged failure to address the issue despite numerous promises.

Rajesh Thakur, an association member, claims that the visually impaired have been in continuous dharna for over 800 days near Kalibari Temple, with no results. Despite over 70 days of sit-in protests near the secretariat, the government has yet to act, prompting the association to threaten a mass movement if the situation doesn't improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)