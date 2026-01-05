Blind Protesters Demand Action: Himachal Backlog Recruitments Stalled
The Himachal Pradesh Blind Persons Association held a protest in Shimla demanding backlog recruitments in government departments. The protest, which blocked the Circular Road, highlighted the prolonged inaction of the state government despite repeated assurances. The association warns of a mass movement if demands remain unmet.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh Blind Persons Association staged a protest on Monday, blocking the Circular Road in Shimla outside the state secretariat. The demonstration aimed to highlight the state's failure to fulfill the association's long-standing demand for backlog recruitments in government departments.
The protest caused significant disruptions to traffic between Sanjauli and Shimla, sparking considerable congestion in the area. Slogans were raised against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his government for their alleged failure to address the issue despite numerous promises.
Rajesh Thakur, an association member, claims that the visually impaired have been in continuous dharna for over 800 days near Kalibari Temple, with no results. Despite over 70 days of sit-in protests near the secretariat, the government has yet to act, prompting the association to threaten a mass movement if the situation doesn't improve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative
Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke
Congress Criticizes Government Over Trump's Tariff Threats
Congress Criticizes Government Over Trump's Tariff Remarks
Call for Timely Wage Ceiling Revision: Supreme Court Directs Central Government on EPFO Limits