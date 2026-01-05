Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

The Trump administration's claim of consulting oil giants on Venezuela policy is challenged by industry insiders. Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron report no such discussions took place.

Despite Trump's assertion of plans to increase oil investment post-Maduro, logistical and political obstacles remain. Sources highlight uncertainties that deter major commitments.

Contrary to Trump's statements, Chevron remains the only active U.S. player in Venezuela, while Exxon and ConocoPhillips grapple with legal and historical challenges from previous nationalization efforts.

