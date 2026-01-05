Left Menu

Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

The Trump administration did not consult major U.S. oil companies about plans for Venezuela, contradicting President Trump's claim of discussions. Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron lacked prior knowledge of the U.S. operation to seize President Maduro and face challenges in investing due to infrastructure and political uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:17 IST
Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's claim of consulting oil giants on Venezuela policy is challenged by industry insiders. Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron report no such discussions took place.

Despite Trump's assertion of plans to increase oil investment post-Maduro, logistical and political obstacles remain. Sources highlight uncertainties that deter major commitments.

Contrary to Trump's statements, Chevron remains the only active U.S. player in Venezuela, while Exxon and ConocoPhillips grapple with legal and historical challenges from previous nationalization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

Global Outrage Erupts Over Musk's Platform 'X' Amid Illegal Image Surge

 Global
2
Mysterious Tankers: Navigating Without Flags

Mysterious Tankers: Navigating Without Flags

 United Kingdom
3
U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule Amid Policy Shift

 Global
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

Ceasefire Chaos: Rising Tensions in Gaza Amidst Tent Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026