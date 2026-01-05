Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy
The Trump administration did not consult major U.S. oil companies about plans for Venezuela, contradicting President Trump's claim of discussions. Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron lacked prior knowledge of the U.S. operation to seize President Maduro and face challenges in investing due to infrastructure and political uncertainties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:17 IST
The Trump administration's claim of consulting oil giants on Venezuela policy is challenged by industry insiders. Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron report no such discussions took place.
Despite Trump's assertion of plans to increase oil investment post-Maduro, logistical and political obstacles remain. Sources highlight uncertainties that deter major commitments.
Contrary to Trump's statements, Chevron remains the only active U.S. player in Venezuela, while Exxon and ConocoPhillips grapple with legal and historical challenges from previous nationalization efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
