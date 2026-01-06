Left Menu

A Risky Revival: U.S. Energy Firms Eye Venezuela's Oil Riches

The Trump administration is offering U.S. energy companies a chance to revive Venezuela's vast oil industry. Despite the potential, risks from high costs, political instability, and an uncertain governmental transition make this opportunity less appealing. U.S. majors remain cautious about investing in a volatile Venezuelan market.

The Trump administration is presenting U.S. energy companies with the opportunity to revitalize Venezuela's oil sector, which has fallen into disarray due to years of mismanagement and sanctions. With the world's largest oil reserves, Venezuela seems promising, yet it comes with considerable risks and challenges.

The substantial costs associated with tapping Venezuela's heavy and extra-heavy oil reserves could deter potential investors. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips might find it difficult to justify such a commitment, especially given the high breakeven costs compared to other global oil production areas.

Politically, the volatile and unpredictable situation in Venezuela adds another layer of complexity. Until a stable government emerges, capable of winning international trust, U.S. oil majors are likely to remain hesitant in making substantial investments in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

