Tata Power's 10 GW Greenfield Solar Facility Sparks Manufacturing Surge in Andhra Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) will develop a 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major investment of Rs 6,675 crore. This will be the nation's largest project of its kind, solidifying the state's growing status as a solar manufacturing hub.

State officials say the project, cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board, will utilize 200 acres in the IFFCO Kisan Special Economic Zone. Initially, 120 acres will be employed, with 80 acres reserved for future expansion. This facility is anticipated to generate 1,000 direct jobs and promote indirect employment during its development.

The initiative supports the Government of India's mission to reduce import reliance for strategic components. Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, port connectivity, and green power access were critical to attracting this venture, underscoring its reputation as a leading investor-friendly destination in India's renewable energy domain.

