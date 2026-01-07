Left Menu

Tata Power's 10 GW Greenfield Solar Facility Sparks Manufacturing Surge in Andhra Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd is set to establish a greenfield 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, with a Rs 6,675 crore investment. The initiative aligns with India's push to boost domestic solar manufacturing and is expected to create significant employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:43 IST
Tata Power's 10 GW Greenfield Solar Facility Sparks Manufacturing Surge in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) will develop a 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major investment of Rs 6,675 crore. This will be the nation's largest project of its kind, solidifying the state's growing status as a solar manufacturing hub.

State officials say the project, cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board, will utilize 200 acres in the IFFCO Kisan Special Economic Zone. Initially, 120 acres will be employed, with 80 acres reserved for future expansion. This facility is anticipated to generate 1,000 direct jobs and promote indirect employment during its development.

The initiative supports the Government of India's mission to reduce import reliance for strategic components. Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure, port connectivity, and green power access were critical to attracting this venture, underscoring its reputation as a leading investor-friendly destination in India's renewable energy domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
3
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
4
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026