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Nellore MP Beeda Mastan Rao Refutes Allegations in Puducherry Boat Controversy

Nellore Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao denies any involvement with the controversial release of boats in Puducherry. He insists on a thorough investigation and expresses willingness to resign if found guilty. Rao calls for a high-level probe, stressing that fishermen are pivotal to his political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:15 IST
Nellore MP Beeda Mastan Rao Refutes Allegations in Puducherry Boat Controversy
Nellore Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Nellore Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao has vehemently denied allegations tying him to the contentious release of boats in Puducherry. He described the accusations as baseless and expressed his willingness to resign if proven guilty, highlighting the significant role that the fishermen community has played in his political career.

Mastan Rao demanded a comprehensive investigation into the boat theft controversy, pointing to reports indicating that the boat owners had lodged in Kavali for repairs and questioning how keys transferred from Iskapalli Kapu Totayya to Puducherry owners. He characterized the situation as an ongoing inter-state dispute impacting Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

Rao emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting the unprecedented nature of local fishermen detaining the boats at the Jawaharlal Nehru fishing harbour before their unnotified release. Disavowing any personal involvement, he urged the government to establish a high-level committee to ensure an impartial inquiry, resolving the issue definitively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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