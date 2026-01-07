European Markets Pause Amid US-Venezuela Developments

European stocks showed stability on Wednesday following a streak of record-setting closes. Investors took a step back to evaluate the implications of recent developments between the U.S. and Venezuela, in anticipation of forthcoming economic data.

The STOXX 600 index inched up by 0.1% as of 0804 GMT, a day after hitting a new record high. Germany's benchmark rose by 0.44%, while the indices in Spain and Italy remained flat after reaching all-time peaks earlier this week. Markets largely shrugged off heightened geopolitical tensions, but Wednesday's pause may offer investors a chance to reassess the ramifications of U.S. moves in Venezuela.

Oil prices declined following President Trump's announcement of a deal to import $2 billion in Venezuelan crude, signaling an increase in supply. Shares of major UK energy firms Shell and BP reacted by dropping 1.8% and 2.9%, respectively. Traders are also bracing for a barrage of economic reports, including the U.S. Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). Meanwhile, Nestle shares fell by 1.2% as the company extended losses and recalled infant nutrition products over contamination concerns.

