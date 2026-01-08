Left Menu

TN''s Deep Tech Startup Policy aims to bridge ''lab-to-market'' gap by mobilising Rs 100cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 18:03 IST
TN''s Deep Tech Startup Policy aims to bridge ''lab-to-market'' gap by mobilising Rs 100cr
  • Country:
  • India

With the launch of a dedicated Deep Tech Startup Policy 2025–26 on Thursday, billed as the country's first such framework for science-led, IP-intensive ventures, Tamil Nadu is hoping to bridge the 'lab-to-market' gap for high-risk, research-driven deep tech startups.

Launched by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin at the Umagine TN, technology summit here, the policy aims to back 100 startups and mobilise Rs 100 crore in public and private investments over the next five years.

According to the policy, the 'lab-to-market' gap will be bridged by offering lifecycle support from early-stage R&D to scale-up and market adoption.

The policy, anchored by the Information Technology and Digital Services Department and implemented through the Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) Hub, sits alongside the broader Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy, under which iTNT already supports deep tech incubation, technology commercialisation and sector-focused programmes in collaboration with StartupTN and other incubators.

Its key goals include a 25 per cent increase in annual patent filings by deep tech startups, at least 10 technology transfer or licensing deals from academic and R&D institutions, training of over 10,000 students and professionals in deep tech skills and promoting global market access for 50 startups.

Deep tech startups are defined in the policy document as ventures built on advanced scientific or engineering breakthroughs, typically at early Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), with strong proprietary intellectual property, long gestation periods and the potential to create new markets or radically transform existing ones in areas such as healthcare, energy and manufacturing.

The policy notes that such enterprises face a combination of high R&D uncertainty, capital intensity and difficulty in securing early customers, which standard startup schemes are not fully equipped to address.

To tackle these challenges, the government has set out a multi-pronged framework structured around five pillars: research and development support, funding and investment acceleration, infrastructure and ecosystem development, innovation workforce and knowledge alliances, and deep tech adoption and market expansion.

On the funding side, the policy provides TRL-linked R&D grants for early-stage research (up to TRL 4), commercialisation support and scale-up funding for higher readiness levels, along with IP creation and commercialisation assistance and performance-linked micro-fund support for incubators.

A Deep Tech Fund of Funds and additional capital subsidies for corporates that procure from or otherwise support accredited deep tech startups are envisaged to encourage private capital and industry participation, according to the policy document.

The policy also promises infrastructure support through deep tech research and cluster-specific parks, voucher-based access to shared facilities, rental subsidies within government-supported parks and sector-specific test beds to allow startups to validate products in live environments.

A "Government as Early Adopter Programme" with an annual budget of Rs 25 crore is proposed to create pilot deployments and proof-of-concept projects that can later be scaled in the public and private sectors.

Talent and knowledge initiatives include grants for deep tech skilling programmes, doctoral fellowships for researchers moving into entrepreneurship, and mentorship and international exchange schemes to connect Tamil Nadu startups with global accelerators, twin-city partners and overseas experts.

The policy places particular emphasis on using deep tech for social applications in public health, clean energy, mobility, disaster resilience and social protection, aiming to combine industrial competitiveness with inclusive growth.

iTNT Hub will act as the nodal agency, managing funds, operating a unified digital platform for infrastructure and resource sharing and coordinating with other departments, stated the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Centre inks pacts with 15 states to strengthen textile industry data systems

Centre inks pacts with 15 states to strengthen textile industry data systems

 India
2
Adani Group, Embraer plan to set up final assembly line for regional jets in India

Adani Group, Embraer plan to set up final assembly line for regional jets in...

 India
3
Centre launches 'Pankhudi' portal to facilitate participation in welfare initiatives

Centre launches 'Pankhudi' portal to facilitate participation in welfare ini...

 India
4
Turkman Gate violence: Delhi court sends 5 accused to 13 days' judicial custody

Turkman Gate violence: Delhi court sends 5 accused to 13 days' judicial cust...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026