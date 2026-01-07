Left Menu

Seeds Bill 2025 Targeted for Early 2025 Introduction

The government plans to introduce the Seeds Bill 2025 in February's Budget session, received 9,000 suggestions, and targets a cabinet note. The Bill mandates registration for seed quality and traceability, with penalties for violations up to Rs 30 lakh. Public feedback deadline was December 11, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:53 IST
The government is set to introduce the Seeds Bill 2025 in the first phase of the Budget session next February, according to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi announced that 9,000 applications with suggestions for the bill were received, and the government aims to process them before drafting a cabinet note to shape the legislation effectively.

The new bill emphasizes mandatory registration of seed varieties, dealers, and producers to ensure quality, employing modern standards like QR codes on packets, and includes penalties up to Rs 30 lakh for violations.

