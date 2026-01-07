Left Menu

BJP's Bindal Defends VB-G RAM G Amid Congress Criticism

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal criticizes Congress for allegedly spreading misinformation about the VB-G RAM G scheme, which aims to boost rural employment and economic security. The scheme promises 125 days of work annually for rural households, surpassing the 100-day provision under MGNREGA, with enhanced transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:25 IST
BJP's Bindal Defends VB-G RAM G Amid Congress Criticism
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp counterattack, Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal has accused the Congress of orchestrating a nationwide misinformation campaign against the VB-G RAM G scheme. Bindal emphasized that the initiative aims to bolster rural livelihoods by ensuring economic stability for rural families.

According to Bindal, the VB-G RAM G 2025 scheme is designed to generate employment opportunities in rural regions, guaranteeing 125 days of work per year, thus exceeding the 100-day offering under MGNREGA. The program plans to introduce weekly wages, enhancing the financial stability of rural workers.

The BJP leader criticized Congress for what he labeled 'false propaganda', stating that the scheme is a significant step beyond previous initiatives, directly benefitting poor and working-class citizens. He touted the scheme's potential to fortify the rural economy and elevate grassroots livelihoods.

Bindal further highlighted the NDA government's superior performance compared to the UPA in terms of funding rural employment schemes. He claimed that VB-G RAM G aligns with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, promising substantial improvements in laborers' lives and the broader rural economy.

Addressing concerns over past issues, Bindal noted that the new scheme incorporates strong transparency and accountability measures. He stated that digital payments would play a crucial role in preventing corruption and ensuring a leak-proof system, responding to previous allegations of irregularities in earlier schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Europe Unites to Challenge Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
West Bengal Proposes Solutions for Distant Voter Dilemma

West Bengal Proposes Solutions for Distant Voter Dilemma

 India
3
Tamil Nadu Gears Up With 59,095 Buses for Pongal Festive Rush

Tamil Nadu Gears Up With 59,095 Buses for Pongal Festive Rush

 India
4
Nitish Kumar's Initiative: Making Mondays and Fridays for the People

Nitish Kumar's Initiative: Making Mondays and Fridays for the People

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026