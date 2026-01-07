BJP's Bindal Defends VB-G RAM G Amid Congress Criticism

In a sharp counterattack, Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal has accused the Congress of orchestrating a nationwide misinformation campaign against the VB-G RAM G scheme. Bindal emphasized that the initiative aims to bolster rural livelihoods by ensuring economic stability for rural families.

According to Bindal, the VB-G RAM G 2025 scheme is designed to generate employment opportunities in rural regions, guaranteeing 125 days of work per year, thus exceeding the 100-day offering under MGNREGA. The program plans to introduce weekly wages, enhancing the financial stability of rural workers.

The BJP leader criticized Congress for what he labeled 'false propaganda', stating that the scheme is a significant step beyond previous initiatives, directly benefitting poor and working-class citizens. He touted the scheme's potential to fortify the rural economy and elevate grassroots livelihoods.

Bindal further highlighted the NDA government's superior performance compared to the UPA in terms of funding rural employment schemes. He claimed that VB-G RAM G aligns with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, promising substantial improvements in laborers' lives and the broader rural economy.

Addressing concerns over past issues, Bindal noted that the new scheme incorporates strong transparency and accountability measures. He stated that digital payments would play a crucial role in preventing corruption and ensuring a leak-proof system, responding to previous allegations of irregularities in earlier schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)