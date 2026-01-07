Left Menu

Utkal University of Culture Celebrates Foundation Day with Distinguished Guests

The 27th Foundation Day of Utkal University of Culture in Bhubaneswar saw attendance from Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Key highlights included the release of university publications and discussions on preserving cultural heritage, attended by prominent figures in academia and literature.

Updated: 07-01-2026 16:34 IST
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in Bhubaneswar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu graced the valedictory ceremony of the 27th Foundation Day of Utkal University of Culture in Bhubaneswar. This significant event marked the conclusion of a series of academic and cultural initiatives organized by the university to honor its foundation.

Governor Kambhampati and Naidu jointly unveiled the university magazine Rupayana, the research book Sarala Sahitya: Bhumi O Bhumika, and the research journal Parampara, underscoring the institution's role in preserving Odisha's cultural and literary heritage. Addressing the audience, Naidu stressed the importance of promoting India's cultural diversity.

Naidu highlighted the critical role institutions like Utkal University play in fostering appreciation for traditional arts and indigenous knowledge among youth. He engaged students in dialogue, urging them to cherish India's cultural heritage while embracing progressive perspectives. He underscored the need for discipline and democratic values in education.

Also in attendance were Odisha Education and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and renowned writer Pratibha Ray, adding weight to the occasion. Prior to the event, Naidu remarked on recent JNU campus protests, advising against divisive politics and emphasizing respect for elected leaders.

