U.S. Pursuit of Russian-Linked Oil Tanker Raises Tensions

The United States is engaged in a mission to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker with ties to Venezuela, following a prolonged pursuit across the Atlantic Ocean. This effort, confirmed by U.S. officials speaking under anonymity, has intensified existing tensions with Russia.

The operation is being conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard alongside military forces and includes the challenging aspect of Russian military vessels, including a submarine, in the vicinity. This is the first notable attempt by the U.S. to seize a Russian-flagged tanker in recent times.

Additionally, an unrelated tanker with Venezuelan connections was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard in Latin American waters. This series of actions aligns with broader U.S. efforts to uphold a maritime blockade against sanctioned Venezuelan vessels and comes shortly after a U.S. raid aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.