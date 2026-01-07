Trump Meets with U.S. Oil Executives Amid Venezuela Tensions
President Donald Trump is set to meet with U.S. oil company leaders to discuss the current situation in Venezuela. Chevron remains the only major American oil company working in Venezuelan oil fields, following the nationalization that affected former producers Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips.
President Donald Trump will hold a meeting on Friday with U.S. oil company executives, according to a White House official's statement on Wednesday.
Chevron is the sole major American oil company that continues operations in Venezuela's oil fields. This comes amid a backdrop where Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips were once leading producers before their operations were nationalized about two decades ago.
