Kasauli court accepts cancellation report in alleged gangrape case against Haryana BJP chief

A court in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Thursday accepted the cancellation report filed by the Kasauli Police in an alleged gangrape case against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky Mittal.

The case was registered following a complaint by a 28-year-old woman who alleged being raped by the duo in a hotel in Kasauli in July 2023. The complaint was registered in December 2024. However, the complainant failed to appear in court.

On Thursday, the court accepted the police closure report which gave Badoli and Mittal a clean chit. The police filed a closure report after it failed to get evidence in the case.

The FIR was registered at the Kasauli police station on December 13, 2024, almost one-and-a-half years after the alleged incident. The woman alleged that Badoli and Mittal forced her to consume alcohol and raped her at a hotel in Kasauli in Solan district in July 2023.

She further alleged that they shot compromising videos and photos of her. The woman refused to undergo a medical examination while the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage was not available.

Earlier, on March 12, the Kasauli court had accepted the closure report highlighting the significant delay of more than 17 months in reporting the incident to the police by the victim, which made her case doubtful.

The victim's friend, who, according to the complainant, was an eyewitness to the incident and was her boss, had accompanied her at the time of the incident. She did not support the allegations levelled by the victim.

However, the victim filed a revision petition challenging the Kasauli court's order that accepted a cancellation report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)